New IFSC codes as PSU banks to merge 1 April

Chennai: Following the completion of mergers, a few public sector banks will have new IFSC codes from 1 April.

The eight banks that are going for the merger include Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank.

IFSC codes of Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank will change from the new financial year.

Depending on the bank, there could be a change in account number, cheque book, cards, Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) and Magnetic Ink Character Recognition Code (MICR) change.

The new IFSC numbers will come into force following the consolidation of 10 public sector banks into four mega state-owned ones. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were merged with the Union Bank of India. The Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and the United Bank of India were merged with the Punjab National Bank. Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with the Bank of Baroda. Likewise Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank.