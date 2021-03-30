President Kovind to undergo bypass surgery today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo a ‘planned’ heart bypass procedure today, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind, 75, was shifted from the Army Hospital to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon.

Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo the procedure. The President’s health is said to be stable.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited President Ram Nath Kovind at the Army hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was away in Bangladesh, spoke to Kovind’s son and told him that he was ‘praying’ for his recovery, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister’s office.