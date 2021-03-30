Tenkasi: Three arrested for sharing postal vote picture on FB

Chennai: Three persons including a school teacher were arrested in Tenkasi for sharing on social media a picture of a postal ballot.

The action was taken based on a complaint by S Palani Nadar, Congress candidate from Tenkasi.

He alleged that Sahara Arockia Anishtal, a graduate teacher from RC Middle School in Surandai, had cast her vote through a postal ballot, taken a picture of the ballot paper and shared it with her friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Following the complaint, the district election officer directed the school administration to suspend the teacher.

However, claiming innocence, Anishtal submitted a petition to the District Collector stating that she had not voted through postal ballot, and someone else had misused her name and shared it on social media.

The police found that one Senthil Kumar had posted the image of the ballot paper on Facebook. Investigations revealed that another teacher and her husband, along with Senthil, were behind the post. Following this, three were arrested. They were granted bail later.

“It is a stray incident but it is being taken very seriously. Investigation is still underway and we will get the full picture of what exactly happened soon,” said Tenkasi District Collector G S Sameeran.