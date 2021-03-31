Another DMK candidate tests Covid positive

Chennai: Joseph Samuel, the DMK’s candidate for Ambattur Assembly constituency, has reportedly been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, he has quarantined himself and his contacts are being traced and tested.

Only a couple of days ago, former Minister and the DMK’s candidate for Kurunjipadi Assembly constituency, MRK Panneerselvam had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, Panneerselvam had been campaigning extensively for the past few days and started feeling tired from Monday.

Following this, he got himself tested at a screening centre in the district and the test results returned positive.

As per doctors’ advice, Panneerselvam has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Recently, some DMDK and MNM candidates had tested positive for Covid-19, it may be recalled.