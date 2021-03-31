Deve Gowda, wife get Corona infection

Chennai: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,” tweeted Deve Gowda, 87.

The Janata Dal Secular national leader lives in Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru.

Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar assured all assistance to the former Prime Minister. “I will personally be in touch with doctors and monitor his health and recovery. I wish him and his wife a speedy recovery,” Dr Sudhakar said.