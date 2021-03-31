HC orders Dr Simon’s body to be re-buried at Kilpauk

Chennai: Madras High Court today ordered the State government to exhume the body of doctor Simon from the Velangadu cemetry and bury it at Kilpauk cemetry.

The directive was issued based on the request made by the Simon’s wife Anandi. Simon passed away last year after being affected by Covid. The 55-year-old neurosurgeon was the managing director of a hospital in Chennai.

The court also said that proper coronavirus precautions should be taken during the process and added that police protection should be given during the exhuming and burial. The court also said that the process should be videographed.

It may be recollected that as family members and officials tried to bury his body last year, protests erupted, and it was said that people living close to crematorium feared of the spread of coronavirus. Finally, after police intervention and arrests of agitators, his mortal remains were laid to rest.

The family members of the doctor tried to bury his body at the Kilpauk cemetery as per his wish, but agitation from the other section of their religion, coupled by protests by locals, made them perform the last rites at the Corporation-owned Velangadu crematorium.

On that fateful day, the ambulance driver, sanitary inspector and doctors who were ferrying the body came under severe attack from protesters while they were trying to bury him.