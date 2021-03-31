Lockdown extended in TN till 30 April

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today extended the coronavirus lockdown till 30 April. No new restrictions have been imposed. According to the order released today, the district administrations were asked to strictly enforce Covid-19 preventive measures.

A release from Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said that the test-track-treat protocol will be effectively enforced.

“The district administrations shall take all necessary measures to promote Covid appropriate behaviour. Strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing must be ensured. Observance of social distancing in crowded places shall be strictly enforced by the district administrations,” the release said.

It further said all activities have been permitted outside containment zones and SOPs have been prescribed for various activities.

“Local restrictions can be imposed by the district administration based on the assessment of the situation,” the release said.

It added that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to take necessary precautions.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, Tamilnadu registered 2,342 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,84,094.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 874 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,48,031.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu registered 242 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 100 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 80 positive cases.