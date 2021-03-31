TN reports 2,579 Covid cases, 969 from Chennai

Chennai: Once again registering a sharp upward trend, Tamilnadu today posted 2,579 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,86,673. Chennai: Once again registering a sharp upward trend, Tamilnadu today posted 2,579 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,86,673.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 969 cases in the last 24 hours.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 250 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 98 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 130 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 46 and 273 new cases, respectively. Nineteen Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,719.

On the positive side, 1,527 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,58,075.