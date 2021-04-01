HC refuses to restrain Shankar from directing movies

Chennai: The Madras High Court today refused to grant an interim injunction restraining director Shankar from directing other movies until ‘Indian 2’ is completed.

It said that orders can be passed only after hearing the director’s side. Earlier, Lyca Productions had moved Madras High Court seeking to stop Shankar from directing any other movies until he completes the works for ‘Indian 2’.

Justice PT Asha who heard the case refused to grant an interim injunction and said that orders can be passed only after hearing the director’s side. A notice has been sent to the director, for which response has to be submitted by April 15.