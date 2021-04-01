Mari Selvaraj thanks Dhanush for Karnan

‘I am confident of Karnan because of the kind of support I have received from Dhanush and Thanu sir,’ said filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.

Ready for release 9 April, Karnan stars Dhanush in the lead and is bankrolled by Thanu’s V Creations.

Addressing press persons,Mari Selvaraj, said, ‘To make such sort of films, the support from people who you work with is imperative. That gives me the courage to go out and promote this film to others’.

All the praises that I have received so far for my work is due to director Ram and Pa.Ranjith whom I have assisted. I will call Karnan an independent film, straight from my heart, he added.

Dhanush who was in USA for his Netflix Hollywood venture send a thanks letter to the Karnan team which was read out at the press meet.

The actor has however sent a press note to his fans and media.

‘Karnan is a special film to me. As an actor and human, Karnan has taught me so many things. Mari Selvaraj s humanity and perseverance were a surprise every day. I used to even think about whether someone can be a good human being like Mari Selvaraj. Thanks for choosing me as your Karnan and thanks for coming into my life. Be the same, you have a special place in the industry’, said Dhanush.

Thanu said that after watched the film he was spellbound.