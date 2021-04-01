Promises a laughathon

Manja Satta Pacha Satta is produced by Chinnasamy Cine Creations and directed by Thamba Kutti Bambrosky.

MRM Jaisuresh handles the camera and Ganesh Ragavendra composes the music.

Guru Somasundaram is playing one of the lead roles. Adhitya Varman and Renu Soundar are also in the cast. The movie is being shot at Chennai.

Animosity arises between an opportunistic politician and a selfish corporate broker, resulting in an income tax raid at the politician’s home.

On the same day two young men plan to carry out an ATM robbery only to prove their wit. Both of these attempts embrace failure.

The protagonist and his friend are caught up in the connection between these two events. The protagonist who does not know how to make money, a police officer who does not know how to make money, two policemen who do not know how to think for themselves, two psychopaths who do not have self-consciousness and the assistant of a greedy politician all run towards a jackpot. What happens to the jackpot is the main plot of the movie, says the filmmaker.

It is a Burlesque comedy movie, say the producers.

The movie is releasing tomorrow.