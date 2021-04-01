Rajini thanks Centre, Modi for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth today expressed his gratitude to Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the coveted Dada Saheb Phalke award on him for his contribution to cinema.

In a thanks note, Rajinikanth said, “I take this opportunity to thank my friend Raj Bahadur and my brother Sathyanarayana who motivated me and encouraged me to act. I thank my guru K Balachander who shapedy career and my fellow artistes, technicians and crew members on this occasion”.

Rajinikanth alao expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and DMK leader MK Stalin and all his fans who greeted him today.