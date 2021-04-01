Rithvik Dhanjani hosts super dancer season 4

Rithvik Dhanjani is hosting season four of super dancer. The judge’s list includes Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu.

The tagline for this season is nachpan ka tyohar.

The previous season was also hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and as is a given with Rithvik, it was super fun too. It did very well in the ratings.

Riyvik says, ‘It’s been a great time hosting the previous seasons. The new season is going on floors and it would be starting from the 27th. Apart from the dance, this show has got exceptional camaraderie. We are like one big family sharing food and stories. When we finish shooting for a season we are already looking forward to the next time. I have missed being part of it. I love the fact that the show is being loved and watched by such a huge audience. It inspires me day in day out to do better. Over to the audience now.’