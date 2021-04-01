Tamannah joins forces with Ajay Devgn

As India prepares for the launch of its most celebrated cricket phenomenon, IPL, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has rolled out a new campaign – ‘Entertainment Ka All-Rounder’.

Conceptualised by DDBMudra Group, these new films feature popular actors Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia; each in a recognisable disguise, as they try to convince people to watch their soon-to-release titles on the OTT platform rather than just focusing on cricket action.

Ajay Devgn stars as Sudarshan and Tamannaah Bhatia as Manickam, both are put in everyday office situations as they praise their work only to be informed of the platform’s expansive content offering.

The quirky campaign signifies the fierce battle that will be fought between the biggest stars – on and off the cricketing field as they try to win the viewers’ attention.