TN starts vaccinating all above 45 years

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today began vaccination for people above 45 years of age. Vaccinations are being administered in 6,588 centres in Tamilnadu. Different centres have been set up for Covaxin and Covishield. Apart from this people can also get vaccinated at the 1,900 mini-clinics.

The first dose of vaccination drive began on January following which the second dose was administered in Februray. Sources said that Health department is planning to vaccinate atleast 1.2 crore people by the end of this year.

Similar vaccination drives were also held in other States after the Central government announced that those over 45 with co-morbidities are allowed to get the vaccination.

Earlier only those who were above 60 were allowed to get vaccinated. “This decision has been taken by the Union Cabinet on the basis of the advice of the Covid task force and experts,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, while making an appeal to eligible citizens to register for vaccination. According to him, over 4.85 crore people had received at least one dose of the vaccine.