Ajay Devgn on signing spree

Ajay Devgn seems to be on a signing spree with filmmakers and corporate entities. The latest is- he has been announced as the brand ambassador by Pilot Industries for Leader Batteries.

Talking about this association, the actor said that he has made a conscious effort to associate with brands that offer great solutions to real India.

‘A Made-In-India brand like Leader Batteries would be a perfect fit with my priorities. With their products that match global standards and energy efficient solutions, I am confident that the brand receive positive response from all corners of the country.’