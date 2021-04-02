Anna statue burnt at Kallakurichi

Chennai: Miscreants today burnt a statue of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai at Kallakurichi.

Sources said that the statue was closed with cloth due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Miscreants had set fire to the cloth at around 3 am today, partially burning the statue,” sources added.

The fire was doused by the police following which the statue has been wrapped with a new cloth.

It is said that police are investigating the case and CCTV footages are being examined.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin condemned the damage caused to the Statue.

He said that those who are trying to cause troubles in Tamilnadu will surely be punished.