Control your lies, Modi tells DMK in Madurai

Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today came down heavilyon DMK-Congress alliance while addressing a mega election rally in Madurai.

He said they only cared about the ‘first family’ of the DMK and did not understand the ethos of the place.

“DMK and Congress will neither guarantee safety nor dignity. DMK tried to make peace-loving Madurai, into mafia because of complications in DMK’s first family. They have not understood the ethos of Madurai, no wonder, leaders keep insulting women again and again,” he said.

He added: “In the 2016 Tamilnadu Congress manifesto, there was a call for ban on Jallikattu. Congress and DMK should be ashamed of themselves. People sought a solution and wanted Jallikatu to continue. Our government then cleared ordinance by AIADMK, which allowed it to take place.”

“DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not foolish,” he said.

On Thursday, after landing at the Madurai International Airport, Modi reached the renowned Goddess Meenakshi temple around 8.30 pm wearing a dhoti and shirt.

Modi offered prayers at Siddhi Vinayagar and Mukkurani Vinayagar shrines located inside the temple. He performed archana for India.

Over 4,500 policemen drawn from across the State were deployed for security for the Prime Minister’s visit.