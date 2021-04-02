Dance baby dance

Thodi si jo pi li hai is a party number set in the middle of sand and sea by singer composer and actor Vivek Mishra and singer Kanchan Meena.

In a conversation with Vivek, he mentioned that he had not actually met Kanchan personally, he had only heard about her through his music partner Puneet Srivastava but when he heard her voice he liked the texture n gave her a idea to put song together.

He had started learning Indian classical music at a very early age of 9. With love for soul music, He has always been passionate about curating his own music.

Together they planned to also be a part of a film. While the music of the song is melodious, the track is sure to make one groove to its beats and dance to its vibes.