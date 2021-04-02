FIFA announces 10 host stadiums for 2023 Women’s WC

Sydney: Football’s global governing body FIFA on Thursday announced nine host cities and 10 stadiums across Australia and New Zealand as venues for 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the tournament on July 10 with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the final on August 20.

The other stadiums that have been announced as host venues are Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide), Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane), Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin), Waikato Stadium (Hamilton), Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne), Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth), Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney) and Wellington Stadium (Wellington).

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each with the full match schedule for the World Cup to be announced later this year.

The appointment of the 9 Host Cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world, said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Building on the incredible success of France 2019 both on and off the pitch, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and 9 Host Cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the world’s very best players, but will also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women’s football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world, he further said.