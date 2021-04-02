Raids at DMK chief’s daughter’s house, ready to face, says Stalin

Chennai: Days after raiding DMK functionaries, the Income Tax department today conducted searches at the party’s supremo M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai’s residence in Neelangarai and other places.

Sources said the raids are targeted at Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. Anna Nagar DMK candidate Mohan’s son Karthik’s residence was also being searched by the I-T sleuths. Income Tax officials also carried out searches at industrialist ‘G Square’ Bala’s residence. Karthik and Bala are said to be Sabareesan’s friends and their recent financial dealings are said to be under scanner.

Raids were also held at the properties of DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji today.

Reacting to the raids, Stalin said, “Remember, I am MK Stalin. I have seen MISA itself. I am not scared.”

Speaking at a rally in Perambalur, he said, “Today morning I came to Trichy from Chennai. I got news of a raid going on at my daughter’s house in Chennai.”

He also said these ‘intimidation tactics’ may work with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but it will not scare his party.

A large number of DMK leaders and supporters gathered at the Neelangarai house of Senthamarai as a show of support. A few cadres also staged protest in Anna Nagar against the raid.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said, “there were I-T raids even during the MISA period. Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi faced everything. Stalin is strong hearted just like his father.”

DMK’s alliance party leaders including former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, CPI State secretary Mutharasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DK chief K Veeramani also condemned the raid.

Last week, party leader EV Velu’s home, colleges and guest house were raided for two days by the I-T sleuths around the same time when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai.