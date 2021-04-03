Bypass surgery: President shifted from ICU

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was today shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a special room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a notification, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President’s health was improving continuously, and doctors were constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.

“President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The President had undergone bypass surgery at AIIMS hospital on 30 March.

On Thursday, the President had said he is recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers.

“I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!” the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.