Competition bodes well for India, says Shami

New Delhi: Pacer Mohammed Shami, who is gearing up to return to competitive cricket with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says the recent competition in pace bowlers’ spots doesn’t put pressure on him and doesn’t make him redundant.

Shami, who has recovered from a forearm fracture he suffered in Australia in December, added that competition for places instead bodes well for the Indian team, as they have a variety of bowling options to choose from. He feels his own experience and different skills-set give him confidence to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Your selection depends on your skill, experience and performance. All things are different. If there is healthy competition, it doesn’t mean that you lose confidence in yourself, Shami told IANS on Thursday.

It is not like competition puts pressure or makes someone redundant. Every player’s skills-set is different, they are required for different roles in the team. We don’t think about ourselves, we have to think about the country. Whoever is the best [for a given situation or match] gets to play and is selected, he added.

Shami said hard work is key.

Competition keeps coming and going. How much you play depends on your luck and how your fitness is. You have only one thing in your hand and that is, keep working hard and keep supporting each other [in the team]. That is all you can do, he said.