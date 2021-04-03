Deadly attack at US capitol: Joe Biden ‘heartbroken’

Washington: A US Capitol police officer was killed and a second injured after a vehicle rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the Washington complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob assault on Congress.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the suspect stabbed one of the officers. The officials spoke to AP were not authorised to publicly discuss the pending investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden, who was with First Lady Jill Biden at Camp David for the Easter holiday, offered his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the family of William Evans, the veteran policeman killed in the attack.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds,” Biden said in a statement.

US media said officials had identified the attacker as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Black man from Indiana and an adherent of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.