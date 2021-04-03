Dutch PM Rutte censured but survives no-confidence vote

Amsterdam: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s chances of forming a new government were dealt a serious blow on Friday, as parliament passed a formal motion of disapproval, saying he had not told the truth about remarks made during government formation talks. However, lawmakers narrowly failed to pass a no-confidence motion which would have forced Rutte to resign.

Parliament has given me a serious message and I will try my very best to win back confidence, Rutte told reporters after the debate. It was not clear when and in what form government formation talks would resume. This was a very serious matter, for which I have offered my apologies, Rutte said.

The motion of disapproval specified that Rutte had not spoken the truth. Rutte was the clear winner of March 17 parliamentary elections that were seen as a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Sigrid Kaag, the leader of the second largest party in parliament, said she was not sure whether she would now be willing to join a new government with Rutte. If I were him, I would not continue, she said when asked about Rutte’s position.