‘Hot’ news: Temperature levels to go up in TN

Chennai: The mercury levels are set to further increase in many parts of Tamilnadu from today till 7 April.

The maximum temperature will begin to soar by five degrees Celsius above normal, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

According to the department, the day temperature in many districts of Tamilnadu is likely to soar and set the stage for an intense summer.

A heatwave gripped several north and interior areas of the State and soaring mercury levels broke records in places like Chennai.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the State with 43.4 degree Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions swept through interior places as Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tiruttani registered a maximum temperature above 42 degree Celsius.