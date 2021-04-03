I-T raids continue to rock TN, officials search AIADMK functionaries’ places

Chennai: With just two days left for the Tamilnadu Assembly polls, Income Tax officials continued to conduct raids at several parts of the State.

I-T sleuths carried out searches near the office of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Theni.

Sources said that searches were carried out at the properties belonging to Theni district’s Jayalalithaa Peravai treasuer Kurinjimani.

It is also said that I-T raids were being held at Pudukottai district K V Kottai Panchayat president Ramathilagam. He is a member of DMK.

Meanwhile, Election Commission flying squad carried out inspection at the cow shandy at Bodinayakkanur during which Rs 1.50 lakh was seized.

It is said that former AIADMK councillor Sitharanjan has been arrested in connection with the money.

According to sources, Election Commission is maintaining a tight vigil in Bodinayakanur.

It may be noted that on Friday, Income Tax department officials conducted raids at DMK president M K Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai’s residence in Neelangarai.

Sources said the raids were targeted at Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. Anna Nagar DMK candidate Mohan’s son Karthik’s residence was also searched by the I-T sleuths. Income Tax officials also carried out searches at G Square Bala’s residence. Karthik and Bala are said to be Sabareesan’s friends.

Earlier I-T raids were earlier held at the properties of DMK’s Thiruvannamalai candidate EV Velu and DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji.

It may be noted that I-T raids were also held in the premises of MNM treasurer Chandrasekaran.