KKR’s Rana tests negative, joins squad

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, a week after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Nitish Rana had checked in to the KKR team hotel in Mumbai on March 21 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19. As per IPL protocols, he was tested on March 22 during his quarantine and his report showed that he was positive.

He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocols, he isolated himself and got tested on April 1. We are glad to report that he has tested negative, read a KKR statement issued on Thursday.