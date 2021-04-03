Salman Khan joins ‘Chingari’ family

Salman Khan has become an investor and the global brand ambassador of entertainment app Chingari.

Says the actor, ‘Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million’s in no time.’

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari App says, ‘This is a really significant partnership for Chingari, our ethos is to reach out to every State of Bharat and it’s our pleasure to have Salman Khan on-board as one of our global brand ambassador and investor.’