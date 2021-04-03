Sonalika Tractors records highest domestic growth

Chennai: Sonalika Tractors said it has recorded its highest ever annual sales of 1,39,526 tractors in FY’21.

The company said it has registered a domestic growth rate of 41.6 per cent over FY’20 volumes, which is highest in industry.

Alongside, Sonalika has recorded its highest ever annual rotavator sales of 50,000 units in FY’21, recording double the volumes registered in FY’20. Overall, Sonalika Tractors has sold 13,093 tractors in March’21, registering a 135% growth over the previous year, it added.