TN election campaign to end tomorrow

Chennai: Last minute attempts are being made to woo voters by all political parties and candidates in Tamilnadu, with just one day left for the campaign to end.

Three days ahead of the 6 April Assembly elections, leaders are busy with whirlwind tour of the State.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss and other leaders are making all out efforts to attract voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were also in the State for election campaign.

In a video that has gone viral, DMK MP A Raja compares the lives of Stalin and Palaniswami which attracted him huge condemnation. The Election Commission barred Raja from campaign for 48 hours.