Vishal announces his next

Actor Vishal’s next film will be directed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film will be bankrolled by the actor’s own production house Vishal Film Factory.

The announcement was made with a video that features an over-the-top, black and white shot of a crowd of people, and a portion of the crowd transitions into actor Vishal’s face, who stars with red-blood eyes. The video has a tagline that reads ‘Not A Common Man’.

The technical team of the film involves Art director SS Murthi, editor NB Srikanth, and cinematographer Balasubramaniem.

Vishal, who was last seen in this year’s Chakra, also has Enemy (alongside Arya) and his debut directorial Thupparivaalan 2 in different stages of production.