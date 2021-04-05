Arrested in drug case, actor tests positive

Mumbai: Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case last week, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Khan was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe. Reportedly, he was supposed to attend court hearing today prior to which his reports came positive.

Ajaz Khan has been shifted to a hospital, the anti-drug agency said adding that officers involved in the case will also undergo a Covid test.

Khan, speaking to reporters after his arrest, insisted he was innocent. “Neither was anything found from my home nor from the airport,” Khan had said.

When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his residence, he said, “Nothing. Ask them where they got it… what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills.”