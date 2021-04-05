Boy killed after fight over PUBG

Mangaluru: A 12-year-old boy was found dead 500 metres from his house in Mangaluru on Sunday, about 10 hours after he left home saying he wanted to meet a friend.

Police suspect the boy may have been a victim of the now-banned PUBG videogame. The accused, who is aged 17-18 years, has been taken into custody. Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile India was banned in September 2020 by the Indian government due to data privacy concerns.

Quoting police sources, reports said a fight between the victim and the accused over PUBG game had led to his death.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, urged parents to be watchful while handing over mobile phones to children.