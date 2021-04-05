Sasikala name missing from voters list, AMMK alleges AIADMK conspiracy

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s name is missing from the voters list which has created a controversy.

AMMK supremo TTV Dhinakaran has claimed that it is a conspiracy by the AIADMK. The AMMK has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India ahead of the polling in the State tomorrow.

According to sources, names of Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi are missing from the list.

It is said that the names have been deleted from the rolls, after the process of converting Poes Garden residence into a memorial was initiated.

AMMK Thousand Lights candidate N Vaidhyanathan said, “This is atrocious. How can her name be deleted from the voters’ list? Did the authorities intimate her?”