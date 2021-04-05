TN reports 3,672 Covid cases, 1,335 from Chennai

Chennai: In yet another day of sharp upward trend, Tamilnadu today registered 3,672 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 9,03,479.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 1,335 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,55,074.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 310 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 128 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 156 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 72 and 376 new cases, respectively. Eleven Nineteen patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,789.

On the positive side, 1,842 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,66,913.