Ajith loses cool at polling booth, snatches mobile phone of fan

Chennai: When actor Ajith and his wife Shalini were waiting in the queue to cast their votes at a polling booth near Thiruvanmiyur, a few fans tried to take a selfie without wearing masks.

When a man in the crowd tried to get a selfie without Ajith’s permission, the star lost his temper and asked them to go back.

Later, he snatched the phone from the fan who tried to take a selfie. However, he returned the phone to the fan after a few minutes and advised him to respect the privacy of others.

It is a rare sight to see Ajith lose his temper in a public space. It is no secret that Ajith keeps himself away from the media and he is a very private person.