Akshaya Patra’s Covid food relief gets NetApp support

Chennai: The pandemic has posed a public health crisis and also been a major contributor to increasing hunger levels among underprivileged strata of society, disrupting the entire economic fabric of the country.

Simultaneously, it also created havoc in the food supply chain, leading to acute food insecurity nationwide.

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for distribution of 10,000 Happiness Kits to underprivileged government school children and their families in Bangalore.

According to a statement, the partnership between NetApp and Akshaya Patra has been ongoing for seven long years. NetApp had also been a sponsor for Mid-Day Meals for 5,000 children in government schools in Bangalore before the schools shut down during the lockdown.