Emerging role of tech infra during pandemic

Chennai: A CXO roundtable on ‘Rising to the challenge with tech Advantage’ was organised by Tata Tele Business Services recently.

The virtual event was aimed to enable a platform for the industry leaders across various sectors to share insights on the role of technology in providing growth momentum to the enterprises even during the ongoing pandemic.

The discussion underscores the key aspects related to transformed connectivity and collaboration tools for SMEs in India as businesses are now getting digitally more agile.

Kalidas KS, vice-president, Tata Teleservices said, “Work from home is continuing to evolve, and office spaces have re-aligned permanently for the near future. The growth in adoption of collaboration tools has seen massive increase; digital economy is at play as both businesses and consumers are now making extensive use of digital tools for online buying.”