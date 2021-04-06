TN Assembly polls: Advantage AIADMK or DMK?

Chennai: As Tamilnadu is voting today to elect members of its 16th Assembly, it is, by all accounts, an over-four-decade-old race between the AIADMK and the DMK though billed as a five-cornered contest showing three more contenders – AMMK-DMDK front, Kamal Haasan’s MNM alliance and Seeman’s NTK.

For Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, this is the crucial stage in his political career where he has to get a voter mandate, an acknowledgement of his leadership sans charisma (of the late supremo J Jayalalithaa).

Besides, it will be a corroboration of the basic democratic tenet that even the man in the street, irrespective of his/her economic, social and political status, can ascend the throne.

If he wins this election, he will earn the most distinguished glory of fetching his party second hat-trick after its founder -leader matinee idol M G Ramachandran (MGR) pulled off the feat in his times.

For the DMK, its president M K Stalin, facing a no less a tough job of proving his leadership credentials without the most popular drawing card for voters (his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi), this election is the only gateway for him to get aboard the bus he missed way back in 2016 by a voter percentage margin not so wide.

The psephological analysis of past Assembly elections has clearly pointed to the low margin of voter percentage between the DMK and the AIADMK when they alternately ruled the State in the past 44 years.

For instance, in 2016, the DMK garnered over 1.36 crore votes, recording 31.39 percentage and the AIADMK, which won the election then, polled over 1.78 crore votes with 40.88 percentage.

The AIADMK won 136 seats and the DMK 89, falling short of 28 seats to capture power. So, the DMK missed the victory chance by nearly 40 lakh votes (just little over 9 per cent).

Whereas in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK front swept the stakes, winning 38 out of 39 seats and leaving only one to the AIADMK.

The DMK’s voting percentage was 32.76 (over 1.38 crore votes) and the AIADMK’s was 18.48 (over 78 lakh).

In fact, it is the good performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which powers the DMK’s hope to pull off a similar feat in today’s Assembly polls too.

But there are deterrent factors. One is the proven fact that the electorate has exhibited different patterns of voting in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

It’s worth remembering that the MGR-led AIADMK came a cropper in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections despite his personal charisma, winning just two seats and the DMK front comprising Indira Gandhi-led Congress sweeping the polls, winning 37 seats.

But in the Assembly elections held in the same year, the DMK, which, as it is hoping presently, was confident of sweepstakes, found its hopes dashed what with the AIADMK front winning 162 seats out of 234, recording 48.9 voting percentage.

The DMK alliance of which the Congress was a major constituent won just 69 seats with 44.4 voting percentage. So, Karunanidhi found himself pipped at the post by a low margin of 4.5 per cent of votes.

Another factor that may work against the designs and hopes of both the Dravidian majors is the often ignored segment, the young voters, the fence-sitters at that. Much water has flowed under the electoral bridge since 2016 and 2019.