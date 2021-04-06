TN reports 3,645 Covid cases, 1,303 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 3,645 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 9,07,124.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 1,303 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,56,359.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 304 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 137 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 165 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 45 and 281 new cases, respectively. Fifteen patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,804.

On the positive side, 1,809 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,68,722.