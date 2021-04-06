When Rajini, Kamal voted in style

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal and other stars voted in the Tamilnadu Assembly elections today.

Kamal Haasan, who cast his vote along with his daughters and actors Shruti and Akshara Haasan, stressed on the need to educate people about cash distribution during the polls and its disastrous effects on their lives and democracy. He also appealed to the voters to vote for development and not for money.

Rajinikanth, who had initially expressed his intentions to enter politics and contest this polls beofre backing out citing health reasons and the prevailing Covid pandemic, voted at the Stella Mary’s College booth in the city.

Top leaders, including Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Sundararajan cast her ballot in a booth in the city.

Talking to reporters, Tamilisai urged the voters to follow the social distancing norms, wear face masks and dispose the disposal gloves at the appropriate place.

Actor Ajith, accompanied by his wife Shalini, arrived at a polling booth in the city even before the commencement of the process, and cast their ballots.