Young voters hold the key in TN polls

Chennai: Of the total voter population of over six crore, the young voters in the 18-29 age group constitute one-sixth, that is, accounting for 1.37 crore.

In an era of technological advancement with the social media platform coming in handy for the youths and playing a key role in campaigning, who will this 1.37 crore segment vote for is the moot point for discussion.

With the traditional vote banks of both DMK and AIADMK supposedly intact, the young voters may play a major role in tilting the scales in favour of or against either of the two.

The yuppies, millennials and tech-savvy teens and adolescents, though apparently disillusioned with the alternate Dravidian regimes, are not ready to forget their traditional Tamil roots, as evidenced by the Marina Uprising–pro Jallikattu protests– in January 2017 which witnessed the apolitical youth congregating without any political leadership.

A pep talk with a cross-section of youth across Tamilnadu revealed one binding factor among them.

A majority of them said “Our grandfathers and fathers had voted either for the DMK and for the AIADMK. Now we think whether we too should follow the same way or to think out of the box.”

Will this young segment turn out to be the X-factor in decoding the prospects of either of these two major players remains to be seen.

The answer for this will be known on 2 May, when the counting of votes will be taken up when the political fortunes of the parties in fray will be decided.