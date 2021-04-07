Ambani’s son slams government over lockdowns

Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani’s son and RInfra and Reliance Capital director Anmol Ambani has come down heavily on authorities in Maharashtra for categorising work based on priority as the second Covid-19 wave sweeps the State.

In his tweets, the elder son of Anil Ambani said while actors, professional cricketers, politicians were allowed to do their jobs without any hindrance, restrictions were imposed on businesses.

“Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it?” he rued.

Anmol asserted that each individual’s work was essential to them so categorising work-based priority was not correct. “What does essential even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM,” he wrote.

“These lockdowns were never about and have nothing to do with health. They destroy the backbone of our society and economy, from the daily wage workers, self employed and SMEs to the restaurants and dhabas, fashion and clothing stores. They completely destroy and diminish our health by closing gyms, sports complexes, playgrounds etc—exercise, sunlight and fresh air being some of the strongest pillars of good health and strong immunity,” he said.