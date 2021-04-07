Big relief for MI, players and support staff test negative

Chennai: In what comes as a huge relief for Mumbai Indians players and support staff, all their test results for coronavirus have returned negative although their scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The defending champions have been busy training in Chennai ahead of the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore slated to be played on Friday (April 9).

Mumbai Indians’ training session for Tuesday was cancelled and all the players and support staff underwent COVID-19 tests as former Indian wicketkeeper More was with them in the same hotel in Chennai. Fortunately, all the test results have come in and they are negative.

More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by the BCCI. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More`s health and abide by the BCCI protocols, MI said in a tweet.

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Things are not looking bright in Mumbai either with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development.