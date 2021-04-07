Court orders imprisonment for Sarathkumar, Radhika

Chennai: The court hearing cases against MPs and MLAs today ordered one year of imprisonment for both actor-politician Sarathkumar, and his wife Radhika Sarathkumar.

Radiance Media Private Limited at Nandanam, a firm lending money for production of movies, had reportedly lent huge sums to Magic Frames at Teynampet, in which Sarath Kumar, Radhika and one Listin Stephen are partners, in 2014.

In repayment of the amount, Sarath Kumar had issued undated cheques, but they allegedly bounced in March 2017.

He had also mortgaged certain properties in lieu of the principal amount due with interest. As all the transactions were not up to the satisfaction of the lender, it filed cases, which were pending before the Fast Track Court-III at Saidapet.

In the recent Assembly elections, Sarathkumar’s Samathuva Makkal Katchi forged an alliance with Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and contested in 37 seats. Both Radhika and Sarath campaigned for the alliance.