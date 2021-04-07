Gangster-turned-politician jailed after 900 km journey

Lucknow: After spending more two years in a Punjab jail, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh early today morning.

He was ferried in an ambulance guarded by a strong posse of gun-toting security personnel throughout his 900-km journey from Rupnagar to this Uttar Pradesh town in the Bundelkhand region.

After a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of the 57-year-old BSP legislator at Rupnagar jail on Tuesday to bring him back to Banda prison.

The five-time MLA reached Banda jail, where he was lodged in barrack number 15. “Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises,” said Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari.