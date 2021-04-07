It’s official: Tamilnadu records 72.78% turnout

Chennai: A total of 72.78 per cent of the total 6.29 crore electorate have cast their ballots in the single phase Tamilnadu Assembly polls yesterday.

Polling was held to elect 234 members for the 16th Assembly. Releasing the final poll percentage details today, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said this was third highest turnout recorded in the last two decades.

Compared to elections in the last two decades, the turnout this year was the third highest.

In 2016, the turnout was 74.81 per cent and in 2011 it was 78.01 per cent — the highest ever in Tamilnadu’s electoral history.

In 2006, when the DMK formed a minority government with outside support from its allies, the polling percentage was 70.82 per cent, while 2001 saw the lowest turnout ever at 59.07 per cent.

Of the total 37 districts, Karur recorded the highest of 83.92 per cent and Chennai the lowest at 59.06 per cent.

In all four districts reported a turnout of 80 per cent and above, while the turnout was between 70 to 80 per cent in 25 districts.

Giving constituency-wise details, Sahoo said Palacode in Dharmapuri district recorded the highest percentage of 87.33 per cent and Villivakkam in Chennai, the lowest with 55.52 per cent.

The polling percentage ranged from 60 to 85 per cent in constituencies contested by key leaders, barring in the Thousand Lights constituency (58.40 per cent), from where actress Khushbu contested her maiden elections.

Among the key constituencies, Edappadi, from where AIADMK joint coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami is seeking his fifth victory and third in succession, recorded the highest turnout of 85.6 per cent.

Bodinayakanur in Theni district from where Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is aiming for a hat-trick of wins, the polling percentage was 73.65, while Kolathur, where Opposition DMK president is seeking re-election registered a turnout of 60.52 per cent.

In Coimbatore South, from where actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan contested his maiden election, the turnout was 60,72 per cent. He was involved in a direct fight with BJP women’s wing secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, with Mayura Jayakumar of Congress being the other prominent candidate.

Kovilpatti- AMMK founder and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran (67.43 per cent), Dharapuram (R) -BJP State president L Murugan (74.14 per cent), Tiruvottriyur – Naam Tamizhar Katchi Seeman (65.0), Vridhachalam- DMDK treasurer and actor Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha (76.98), Karaikudi – former BJP National secretary H Raja (66.22 per cent), Aravakurichi – BJP vice-president and former IPS officer K Annamalai (81.9 per cent).

It may be noted that while AIADMK faced the poll with Palaniswami as the CM candidate, Stalin is the CM face of the DMK-led Front, Mr Dhinakaran is the CM nominee of the AMMK-DMDK Front, besides Seeman, who faced the elections alone.

Following is the poll percentage in the Assembly polls since 1967: 1967 – 76.56%,

1971 – 72.10%, 1977-61.58%, 1980-65.42%, 1984-73.47%, 1989-69.69%, 1991-63.84%, 1996-66.95%, 2001-59.07%, 2006-70.56%, 2011-78.01%, 2016-74.24%, 2021-72.78%.