Mask must even while driving alone, says HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today observed that a vehicle is a public place and mandated the wearing of a mask even inside a four-wheeler. The court stated, “Mask is a suraksha kavach against spread of virus.”

The high court also chided four lawyers who petitioned the high court last year against fines imposed by the Delhi Police for violating the mask rule, observing that compliance by lawyers encourages common people also to wear the masks needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said a private vehicle on the road is a public place and it is mandatory to wear a mask even when one is travelling alone in the car.

“A mask acts as a suraksha kavach (protective shield) which would prevent the spread of the deadly virus,” the HC said and recalled that several experts, doctors and researchers have emphasised on the need to wear face masks right from the early days of the pandemic.