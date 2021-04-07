Tripura CM tests positive for Covid

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said, “I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe.”

This comes barely three days after the Tripura governments took initiatives and issued guidelines with certain restrictions following the second wave of the pandemic.

Deb is the latest Chief Minister to test positive. Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka’s B S Yediyurappa and Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who tested positive. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year.